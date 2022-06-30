Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.50.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

