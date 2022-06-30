Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $18.43. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 1,704 shares.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

