Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $18.43. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 1,704 shares.
The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.
EPAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
