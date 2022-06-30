Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,840 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 717,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,569,000 after buying an additional 77,984 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

