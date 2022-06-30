Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $623,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,733 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

