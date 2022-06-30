Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

