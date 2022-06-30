Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lowered by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,172 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

