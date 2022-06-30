Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $371.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.