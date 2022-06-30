First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.0% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 315,785 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 61,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.