First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.26% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $376,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,721,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

