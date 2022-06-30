First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,348 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $7,252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $269,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000.

CIBR opened at $40.94 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

