FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44. The company has a market cap of $288.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

