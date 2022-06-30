Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on FTV. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.
Fortive stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.
In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
