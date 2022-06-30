Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 39,481 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 39,481 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

