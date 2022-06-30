Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.9% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 225.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 278.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average is $227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

