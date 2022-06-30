Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a PE ratio of -5.93. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $63,972,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,602,000 after buying an additional 9,171,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,192,000.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.