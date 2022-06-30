Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,706,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS PFFD opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.