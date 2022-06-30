Golden Green Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 30.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 48.8% in the first quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

