Golden Green Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 285.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

