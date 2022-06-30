Golden Green Inc. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.60.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.