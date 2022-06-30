Golden Green Inc. Makes New $974,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 144,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 456,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

