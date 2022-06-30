Golden Green Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $281.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

