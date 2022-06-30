Golden Green Inc. Sells 2,928 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.76 and a 200 day moving average of $211.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

