Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.
HRMY stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,871 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,359. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
