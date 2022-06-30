Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

HRMY stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,871 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,359. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

