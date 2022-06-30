HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

