HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,695 shares of company stock valued at $25,615,094. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,280.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,581.46.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

