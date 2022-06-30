HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 6,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,467 shares of company stock worth $5,307,345 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.