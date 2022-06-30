Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after buying an additional 149,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.71 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

