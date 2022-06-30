Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $155.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

