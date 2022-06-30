Holloway Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

