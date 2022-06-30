IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

TER opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

