IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

