IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $2,514,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $244,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 20.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,794,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $284,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

