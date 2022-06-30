IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,091 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $656,403,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,757,000 after acquiring an additional 264,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

MAA opened at $173.19 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.