IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,091 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $656,403,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,757,000 after acquiring an additional 264,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
MAA opened at $173.19 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
