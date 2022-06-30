IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.60 and a 200 day moving average of $387.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

