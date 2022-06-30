Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

