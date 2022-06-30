Innova Wealth Partners Buys 1,450 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,471 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 93,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 118,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

