iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.