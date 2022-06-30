iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $55.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

