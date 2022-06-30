iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,782,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average is $124.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

