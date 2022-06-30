iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 532,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

