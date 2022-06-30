Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $299,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.