Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $465.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

