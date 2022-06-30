JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

