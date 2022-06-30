KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,280.30.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,272.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,575.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

