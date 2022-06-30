KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 531 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $338.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

