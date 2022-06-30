Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 119,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 34,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.24. The company has a market cap of $338.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

