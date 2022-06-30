Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,978 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

MRO stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

