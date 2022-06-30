Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.89.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,757,203 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

