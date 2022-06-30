Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1,866.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 158,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Masco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Masco by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 47,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

MAS stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

