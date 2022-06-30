Matrix Trust Co Buys Shares of 687 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

